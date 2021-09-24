Sharjah Police investigate into alleged abortion of 16-year-old girl

A 16-year-old girl in Sharjah, along with her family, is under investigation on suspicion of committing abortion, according to a report of Gulf News.

Sharjah Police said they received information about the girl being taken to a hospital by her family due to bleeding.

Her doctors reportedly found out that the girl was likely six months pregnant and abortion may have caused her bleeding.

When pressed about the incident, the girl’s mother reportedly claimed that she threw the fetus in the garbage.

The family claimed to be clueless about the girl’s relationship.