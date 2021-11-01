UAE approves Pfizer jabs for children aged 5 to 11

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has authorised the emergency use of Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine for those in the age group of 5-11 years.

The approval came following the successful results of clinical studies and rigorous assessment of the vaccine, in compliance with approved regulations and after approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The results of clinical studies indicated that the vaccine is safe and has given a strong immune response to children between the age of 5 and 11 years.

This move emanates from the Ministry’s emphasis on the importance of vaccination against COVID-19 and as part of the relentless efforts to expand the nation-wide vaccination campaign and to accelerate the recovery process.

The approval of the vaccine represents a critical stage that will strengthen prevention among this age group.

The Ministry also announced that it will start providing booster dose for those who have received the Pfizer-BioNtech and Sputnik vaccines – for people with chronic diseases who are at risk of complications. It will be provided to all of people in the age group of 18 to 49; and in the age group of 18-59 for individuals working in the front line.

Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, the Ministry’s Assistant Under-secretary for Public Health, said the decision to provide Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine to children between 5 and 11, as well as the booster dose, is in line with the directives of the wise leadership.