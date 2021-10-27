Gordon hits Duterte: Do not lecture me about character

Senator Richard Gordon slammed President Rodrigo Duterte over his fresh tirades against him.

Gordon said that Duterte should spare him lectures about character, saying the chief executive hardly knows what character means.

“Ito dapat si Gordon maglipat siya sa judiciary. Doon siya magsigaw-sigaw,” Duterte said in a speech on Monday.

“‘Yang ugali na ‘yan, this is not feudal times you have to be courteous if you want to be treated with courtesy, you have to practice it,” he added.

Gordon hit back with a statement accusing Duterte of having “arrogance of power”.

“I cannot keep silent at how the government was swindled by a gang of rich kids in cahoots with greedy public officials,” the senator said.

“So spare me a lecture about character, especially from someone who hardly knows what it means,” Gordon said.

The senator said that his outrage came from people who are hiding the truth.

“I am enraged at how these disparaging insults are going on unchecked and unchallenged at the expense of our faith and our sense of humanity. Yes, I raise my voice because our people, especially our healthcare workers and essential front-liners, are suffering for long, losing their jobs and livelihood, getting sick, and their loved ones are dying due to government’s neglect and inaction,” he explained. (TDT)