PH vaccinates 1,500 minors against COVID-19 

The Department of Health (DOH) said the country vaccinated over 1,500 minors aged 12-17 years old since its launch last week against COVID-19. 

The DOH said that they have received 4 reports of children suffering from adverse reactions due to vaccination but they have been resolved.

The adverse reaction cases are not yet reported to the Food and Drug Administration.

“Meron po tayong apat. Isa po nangyari isang bata nagkaroon ng pagtaaas ng presyon, but after 2 hours they were able to manage it. Naging normal na ang blood pressure ng bata. Pangalawa, meron ding isa nagkaroon ng allergic reaction but it was managed,” ABS CBN News quoted Vergeire as saying.

“May 2 stress-related dun sa immunization. May mga anxiety tayo sa pagbabakuna, yung 2 reaction was determined to be stress-related because of the vaccination,” she added. 

 

