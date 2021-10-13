Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OFBank raises Php 10.2M through retail dollar bond

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report32 seconds ago

The Overseas Filipino Bank (OFBank) has raised $203,200 (Php 10,287,101*) through its recent retail dollar bond (RDB).

The subsidiary of the state-owned Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) has facilitated 242 transactions from 33 countries for the RDB offering of the Bureau of Treasury.

RELATED STORY: Overseas Filipino Bank a one-stop-shop for OFWS

The digital bank of the government in a statement said most investors were from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan, Israel, Hong Kong and Singapore.

“Investing in government securities is now easier anytime, anywhere with the OFBank MBA. Our account holders don’t need to go outside and line up and accomplish various documents in a physical bank,” OFBank President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Leila Martin said.

READ ON: PH central bank keeps interest rate at 2%

The OFBank allowed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to invest in RDBs through the bond purchase feature of its mobile banking app.

“Through our digital purchasing platform, we are also seeing an increased demand from our kababayans overseas to grow their income and expand their investment portfolio,” Martin said. (AW)

* USD 1 = Php 50.63

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report32 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

LOOK: Nikki Gil gives birth to baby girl

6 mins ago

Musical play about the legend of Lapu-lapu to be streamed this October 24

9 mins ago

Mobile labor court in Abu Dhabi helps employees get dues of AED 5.2 million

15 mins ago

5,000 GDRFA employees to get free tickets to visit Expo 2020 Dubai

20 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button