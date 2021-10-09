VP Robredo dons pink colour of protest as she announces presidential fray

Vice-President Leni Robredo remained all dressed up in pink, a color of activism and protest, as she announced her run for president in the Philippines elections next year.

She said she was teaming up with Senator Francis Pangilinan and as she donned a pink outfit many wondered whether she was dissociating herself from the color yellow which is widely associated with the Liberal Party, which the current administration had derogatorily given the byname “dilawans.”

Robredo however said that since there was no planned event she was only adopting the color picked by volunteers who were urging her to run for the office of president. She added that they did not have the chance to pick a color motif as her decision to run for president came late.

She said that the color used by a candidate is not what defines them and should rather be based on the choices people make. (AW)