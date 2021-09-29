Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COMELEC extends overseas voter’s registration from October 1-14

The Commission on Elections has extended the voter registration for OFWs are also extende from October 1-14.

The registration for the 2022 polls was supposed to end on September 30, Thursday.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said the Comelec en banc approved the extension Wednesday.

“As I have voted a month ago, I voted again today to extend voter registration because of the necessity for it and to ensure access of all voters to the elections,” COMELEC Commissioner Rowena Guanzon wrote on Twitter.

Lawmakers have been pushing for the extension of the voter registration and even passing up a law to extend it.

Meanwhile, voters’ registration in the Philippines has been extended from October 11 to 30.

Registration will be suspended on the first week of October (October 1-8) in order to facilitate the filing of the certificates of candidacy.

The voter registration will be from Monday to Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. There will be no weekends except on October 30. (TDT)

