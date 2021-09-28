Ely Buendia hints at possible Eraserheads reunion but only if Robredo runs

Eraserheads frontman and OPM icon Ely Buendia is not discounting the possibility of an E-heads reunion but only with one condition.

In a series of tweets, Buendia responded to questions of fans on the possibility but the first one became viral.

“#SUPERPROXIES Hi sir Ely! May pag asa pa po kaya magkakaroon ng Eheads reunion?,” netizen Ben La Dean asked.

“Pag tumakbo si Leni,” Ely responded.

RELATED STORY: Robredo ‘surrenders to God’ her decision for 2022 polls

Pag tumakbo si Leni https://t.co/MXy0Y7JAio — Ely Buendia (@elybuendia9001) September 28, 2021

“What do you think should happen in order to have another Eraserheads reunion concert? #SUPERPROXIES,” another netizen asked.

“Jesus should come back,” he added.

Ely also quoted the tweet again of Ben and this time he said “Pag nag reunion na ang IV of Spades”.

READ ON: Trillanes to run for president if Robredo will not decide on Oct. 8

The last time Eraserheads was seent together was in 2016 for a mini-concert.

“It’s not like I’m the only one deciding these things. I’m just another cog in the machinery. Don’t get why when it’s something negative about the band, the blame falls on me, but if it’s something positive, oh, it’s a group effort. Anyway I was just trying to warn the general public. Peace,” Ely said on why the reunion isn’t happening. (TDT)