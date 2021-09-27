Trillanes to run for president if Robredo will not decide on Oct. 8

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes is keeping his options open including the possibility of running for president if Vice President Leni Robredo will not make a move on October 8.

Candidates for president, vice president, and senator are required to submit their candidacies from Oct. 1 to 8.

“Tuloy ang pag tulak natin kay VP Leni to run for President. Kung tumuloy siya, ipanalo natin siya,” Trillanes said in a tweet on Sunday.

“Pero kung di pa rin siya makapagdesisyon by 12nn of Oct 8, tuloy na po ako ng pagka presidente. Di po natin hahayaang matalo ang TUNAY na OPOSISYON ng di man lang lumaban,” he continued.

Trillanes ran for vice president in 2016 and was defeated by Robredo.

Robredo tells her supporters that she has two weeks to decide on her 2022 plans and on whether or not she will be running for the presidency.

In her weekly radio show, Robredo said that she is still hopeful that the unity talks among opposition candidates will still materialize into something good for the country.

“Wala akong choice kundi magdesisyon bago mag-October 8. Ang decision ko kapag magpa-file kailangan handa na ako mag-decide. Sa ‘kin kasi dalawang linggo pa,” Robredo said.

“Tinitignan natin kung may pag-asa pa magsama-sama. Siguro may ibang ‘di na natin maaaya pero hanggang may communication lines na bukas, patuloy ko pa rin ipu-pursue,” she added.

Robredo said that she is also looking at her candidacy to stop the Marcos family from returning to power.

She added that the running for 2022 is no longer based on popularity and pre-election surveys.

“Lahat kami may supporters lalo na kung ang desisyon namin mag-slide down, ‘di magkakandidato, magtatampo ‘yung supporters namin. ‘Yung iba, ‘di lang tampo. ‘Yung iba magagalit pa,” Robredo said. (TDT)