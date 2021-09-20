PH receives over 2 million doses of Pfizer vaccines 

The Philippines has received an additional 2 million COVID-19 vaccines on September 19, Sunday.

Around 2,020,590 Pfizer-BioNTech jabs were delivered at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 past 11:50 p.m. via Emirates Flight EK2520.

The government said that over 18 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since the start of the vaccination drive.

The country has so far recorded 2,366,749 COVID-19 cases with 2,151,765 recoveries and 36,788 fatalities.

The Department of Health (DOH) has warned that daily COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila may reach up to 43,000 daily before the end of September.

“Based on a set of assumptions, daily cases in NCR for September 30 may range from 16,000 to 43,000,” the DOH said in a statement.

The DOH said that the projections were made based on mobility, healthcare capacities, and adherence to minimum health standards.

The DOH said that these figures will serve as a guide for the government to better prepare for the pandemic response.