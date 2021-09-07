Latest News

Filipina accused of beating 3-year-old kid to death in South Korea

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 seconds ago

A 30 year-year-old Filipina has been arrested and accused of beating a 3-year-old boy to death in South Korea on Monday.

In a report on the South China Morning Post, the 3-year-old victim was a son of a United States Forces Korea service member.

The man has asked the Filipina to briefly look at his two children.

According to the report, the woman, whose name was withheld, allegedly beat one of the kids to death in a room provided for her by the bar at which she worked in Seoul. The older boy was unharmed.

A search for the woman was immediately launched by the police after the crime was reported to them by the bar owner last Sunday.

“She was spotted wandering around in the street stark naked,” a senior Pyeongtaek police officer said.

“When questioned, she was talking quite incoherently. We suspect she is suffering from a mental illness or some substance-related disorder,” the official added.

Initial drug tests on the woman came out negative but urine samples are still being processed.

An autopsy is also being conducted on the kid to determine the actual cause of death.

The Filipina had previously been married to a Korean. She is now divorced but stays in the country legally, reports said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Chile approves use of Sinovac on children aged 6 years and above 

18 mins ago

Abu Dhabi suspends Al Hosn green pass for patients visiting hospitals

22 mins ago

PAGASA monitoring twin tropical depressions

30 mins ago

PH unemployment rate drops to 6.9% lowest since start of pandemic 

36 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button