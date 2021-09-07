Filipina accused of beating 3-year-old kid to death in South Korea

A 30 year-year-old Filipina has been arrested and accused of beating a 3-year-old boy to death in South Korea on Monday.

In a report on the South China Morning Post, the 3-year-old victim was a son of a United States Forces Korea service member.

The man has asked the Filipina to briefly look at his two children.

According to the report, the woman, whose name was withheld, allegedly beat one of the kids to death in a room provided for her by the bar at which she worked in Seoul. The older boy was unharmed.

A search for the woman was immediately launched by the police after the crime was reported to them by the bar owner last Sunday.

“She was spotted wandering around in the street stark naked,” a senior Pyeongtaek police officer said.

“When questioned, she was talking quite incoherently. We suspect she is suffering from a mental illness or some substance-related disorder,” the official added.

Initial drug tests on the woman came out negative but urine samples are still being processed.

An autopsy is also being conducted on the kid to determine the actual cause of death.

The Filipina had previously been married to a Korean. She is now divorced but stays in the country legally, reports said.