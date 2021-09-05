Latest NewsNewsTFT News

New ‘Green visa’ in UAE to allow holders to sponsor sons until 25

The UAE has announced a new ‘green visa’ – a work permit with residency which will allow entrepreneurs, pioneers, and other professionals to sponsor their sons’ visas until they turn 25 years of age.

His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade, announced the launch of the new visa as part of the first set of 50 new projects to keep the UAE on track towards growth and development for the next 50 years.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces gathered the country’s top ministers in Dubai to announce the new projects.

Holders of other regular visas could only sponsor their sons until they turn 18.

This is a developing story.

