LOOK: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai with one month to go before grand opening

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, reaffirmed the UAE’s readiness to welcome the global community to Expo 2020 Dubai, with only one month to go before doors open to the world’s largest cultural event.

The global event, His Highness said, would herald a new era of international collaboration.

“We look forward to receiving delegations from 191 countries as well as businesses, multilateral organisations and educational institutions, who will join in the making of a better tomorrow for humanity. Amid this critical phase in the history of mankind, Expo 2020 Dubai will provide a unique opportunity for the world to come together, exchange knowledge and develop innovative solutions for a better future,” His Highness remarked during his visit at the Expo 2020 Dubai site on Wednesday.

“The world will soon meet in Dubai to discover new paths for progress and prosperity and shape a future that will enable communities to thrive and overcome various challenges,” His Highness added.

The Vice President praised the efforts of Expo 2020’s staff and commended all local and federal government entities for their support to deliver a successful mega-event that befits the status and reputation of the UAE.

During his visit, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, the Vice President was briefed on the final preparations for Expo 2020’s opening as well as the programming for the mega event.

His Highness was also briefed by HE Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, on the various efforts being taken to ensure the success of the event, which will be the first and biggest gathering to be held since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed also inspected two new landmarks – the Expo 2020 Water Feature and the Garden in the Sky observation tower. An award-winning composer was involved in crafting the original musical score for the Expo 2020 Water Feature, which includes water, earth and fire features.

Meanwhile, the Garden in the Sky observation tower, built at a height of 55 metres, will offer breathtaking 360-degree views of Expo 2020 Dubai, including the site’s icons and pavilions representing 191 participating countries, many of whom will have their own pavilion for the first time in the 170-year history of World Expos.

The Expo 2020 Water Feature and the Garden in the Sky observation tower are both set to appeal to millions of visitors during Expo 2020 and will continue to serve as major attractions even after the event closes its doors.

The international event, through its theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future,’ will run from 1 October 2021 until 31 March 2022.