Oman added to Abu Dhabi COVID-19 ‘green list’

Passengers from Oman no longer need to quarantine upon arrival in Abu Dhabi after the country was added in the emirate’s COVID-19 “green list.”

Countries included in the list are allowed to travel to the UAE capital amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on the protocol, all those coming from Oman and other countries in the green list shall be required to present a negative PCR test result, conducted no more than 48 hours before the date of arrival, reported WAM.

They will also be required to take a rapid nasal PCR swab upon arrival.

They also have to undertake a PCR on day four of entry should they stay four consecutive days or more, in addition to another PCR test on day eight of entry should they stay eight consecutive days or more. (NM)

