Hong Kong to allow vaccinated OFWs next week

Overseas Filipino Workers who are vaccinated in the Philippines will be allowed to enter Hong Kong next week according to the Labor Department.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello said the HK government has already agreed to let overseas Filipino workers who received COVID vaccines in the country starting August 30.

Bello said that they only need to present validated covid vaccine certificates issued by the Bureau of Quarantine.

Some 3000 OFWs were affected by the Hong Kong policy prohibiting the entry of fully vaccinated from the Philippines for lack of authenticity.

OFWs will undergo quarantine in specified hotels but the cost to be shouldered by employers.

The Hong Kong government is now in the process of coordinating with partner hotels where the OFWs will be quarantined.

“The BOQ, through coordinative efforts by DOLE and the Phil consulate in HK, prepared a draft vaccination certificate bearing the passport details of the OFWs as requested by HK. Pending inclusion of that detail in the yellow card, HK immigration will honor the vaccination certificates issued by the BOQ for incoming OFWs to HK,” DOLE said in a statement. (TDT)

