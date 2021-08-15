Booster shot, green status on Al Hosn app required to visit public places in Abu Dhabi

‘COVID-19 vaccinated’ status and green status on the Al Hosn app will be a key requirement to visit public places in Abu Dhabi from August 20.

This rule, however, won’t apply to those exempted from vaccine requirements, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Committee has highlighted.

A fully vaccinated person can get a green status on the app for 30 days after getting a negative PCR test result.

However, the ‘COVID-19 Vaccinated’ status on the app will be invalid after six months of taking the second Covid vaccine dose.

To keep the vaccination status active, a fully vaccinated individual is required to take a booster shot six months after the second vaccine dose.

Active vaccination status and a negative PCR test result will help maintain the green status for 30 days on the app and ensure entry to public places in the emirate for a month, media reports said.

A red status on someone’s app means that he or she is currently COVID-19 positive.

A new residency permits have a grace period of 60 days to be vaccinated, the committee has pointed out.

The committee has also offered a grace period of 30 days for those failing to maintain the vaccinated status. (AW)