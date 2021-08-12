Latest News

‘Walang sinasanto ang Presidente’, says Roque on DOH’s PHP67 billion misused budget 

PCOO PHOTO

Malacañang said President Rodrigo Duterte is seriously studying the recent findings of the Commission on Audit (COA) about some PHP67 billion worth of funds of the Department of Health (DOH) that have been mishandled.

“Ang Presidente, walang sinasanto. There are no sacred cows in this administration. Hintayin lang natin sagot ng DOH, final observations ng COA,” Roque said in a media briefing. 

“Sasagot pa lang po ang DOH, hintayin po natin ang sagot. The President is keen to read the answers dahil medyo mabigat po ang mga obserbasyon sa DOH,” he added.

Roque added that Duterte would like to withhold his judgment for now on the COA report.

“Ang Presidente is withholding judgment until after makasumite ng komento ang DOH sa exit conference at magkaroon ng final report ang COA,” he said. 

In a statement on Wednesday, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said that the funds had been “fully accounted for”.

