KNOW THE LAW: AED 5,000 fine, up to six months jail for employers hurling verbal abuse at employees

Abusing and insulting individuals in the UAE is a criminal offense and can be dealt with legally.

Article 374 of the Federal Law No. 3 of 1987 in the issuance of Penal Code of UAE states that punishment by detention for a period not exceeding six months or by a fine not exceeding AED 5,000 shall be imposed if the slander or abuse is conveyed face to face or on the telephone.

UAE warns jail, fines for physical, emotional, sexual or economic abuse

Under Article 374 as well as Article 10 (4) of the Federal Law No. 35 of 1992 related to Criminal Procedure Law a criminal action may be lodged on a written or verbal complaint of the victim or their legal representative with the police.

The employee can also file a written complaint with the concerned department or senior management of the employer and the letter needs to be addressed to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (the ‘MOHRE’).

Under Article 155 of the Federal Law No. 8 of 1980 that regulates employment in the UAE in case of a dispute between an employer and his employees, the employee shall submit their complaint in writing to the employer and also dispatch a copy to the MOHRE.

READ ON: Verbal abuse and anxiety: the link

The employer shall reply in writing to the complaint or claims of the employees within seven working days from the date of receipt of the complaint and a simultaneous copy shall be submitted to the MOHRE at the same time.

In case the employer fails to submit the reply to the complaint within the fixed period or if the reply does not result in settlement of the dispute, the MOHRE at the request of either party shall intervene to settle the dispute. (AW)