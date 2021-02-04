UAE warns jail, fines for physical, emotional, sexual or economic abuse

The Federal Public Prosecution has warned of hefty fines and penalties if anyone is found guilty of domestic violence in the UAE.

In a reminder posted on its social media channels, the authority cited Article 9(1) of the Federal Decree – Law No. 10 of 2019 concerning Protection from Domestic Violence which stipulates that anyone whose guilty will be sentenced to up to six months in prison and/or fined up to Dh5,000.

What are the acts of domestic violence?

Under Article 5, they include physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, and economic abuse.

The authority further elaborated what is the definition of each abuse.

Physical abuse is causing any injury or trauma to the victim by way of bodily contact, even if no marks are left.

Emotional abuse is any act of verbal abuse causing emotional distress to the victim.

Sexual abuse is any act which constitutes a sexual assault or harassment of the victim, or his/her exploitation by whatever means.

Economic abuse means any act which prevents the victim from his/her right or freedom to dispose of his/her property with the intent to cause him/her harm.

The authority clarified that these are without prejudice to any more severe penalty provided for in any other law. (ES)