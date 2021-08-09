Capacity at UAE’s malls, cinemas, eateries increased to 80% 

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) will allow increased capacity for shopping malls, cinemas, and eateries in the UAE to 80 percent as part of its measures to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

The NCEMA said hotels can operate at full capacity and up to 10 people can be seated at one table at restaurants and cafes who are however required to wear a face mask.

In addition, events can be hosted to 60 percent of capacity with attendees advised to maintain adequate social distance and wear masks.

The capacity in public transport has been increased to 75 percent and wedding halls can host 60 percent of capacity up to maximum of 300 guests.

The events and exhibitions will be open only to residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the new regulations specify.