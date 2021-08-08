Nas Academy suspends Philippine operations after Whang-Od backlash

Nas Academy will be pausing its operations in the Philippines following the recent online outrage over its Whang-Of Academy program.

“We started Nas Academy because we think everybody should become a teacher. We wanted everyone inside and outside the Philippines to become a teacher, because knowledge is the only thing that increases when you give it away,” Nas Academy Tagalog said in a Facebook statement.

The group owned by vlogger Nuseir Yassin said that their intentions were “misunderstood” on the Whang-Of Academy.

“Sadly, some of our intentions have been misunderstood, as we can see with Whang-Od Academy. But our goal has always been to help people become teachers, with their input and consent,” they said.

The academy said they are now working with government agencies to resolve the issue involving the Kalinga tattoo legend.

“We are committed to working with the National Commission on Indigenous People (NCIP) to ensure that all proper processes are followed,” Nas Academy said.

“Meanwhile, we will be pausing our operations in the Philippines to focus on strengthening our processes around how we collaborate with our partners,” it added.

Nas Academy insists they have full respect and belief in both the Filipino people and culture, which is why we chose the Philippines as one of the first places to build Nas Academy.

“We will come back more energized and ready to help more inspiring people become teachers in the Philippines,” it said.

Filipinos and other individuals who have registered for Nas Academy Philippines have been advised that they will be informed and updated as to when operations will resume. They can also check back at https://nasacademy.com/ph for further queries and updates.(TDT)