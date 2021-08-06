Malacañang lauds Pinoy boxers for winning Olympic medals

Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Malacañang Palace on Thursday lauded the performance of Filipino boxers Eumir Marcial and Carlo Paalam at the Tokyo Olympics.

Harry Roque, Presidential spokesperson, hailed the performance of boxers. Marcial showed a great performance before facing defeat against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Khyzhniak in the middleweight division while Carlo Paalam trounced his Japanese rival Ryomei Tanaka in the semifinals of flyweight division.

Roque said, “ We join the entire Filipino nation in celebrating the victory of Carlo Paalam in today’s men’s flyweight boxing semifinals, and we are likewise proud of Eumir Marcial for his bronze medal finish in men’s middleweight boxing,”

“Our Filipino boxers have brought pride and honor to the Philippines. They truly serve as inspiration for our people, especially the youth, to emulate. Mabuhay ang atletang Pilipino,” Roque added.

The Filipino boxers have registered the country’s best performance since joining the Olympiad in 1924.

Last week, weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz bagged the Philippines’s first Olympic gold medal and boxer Nesthy Petecio’s later won the silver medal in the featherweight division. (AW)

