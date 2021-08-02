Metro Manila to impose 8:00 PM to 4:00 AM curfew to curb Delta COVID-19 spread

Metro Manila mayors will be implementing a uniform curfew beginning August 6 or during the start of the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine.

“Starting August 6, magiging 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. po ang curfew” MMDA Chairman Benhur Abalos said at the Palace briefing.

Metro Manila is still under General Community Quarantine with heightened restrictions until August 5.

The entire region will shift back to the Enhanced Community Quarantine or ECQ on August 5 to 20.

Inter-Agency Task Force Co-Chairperson Karlo Nograles said that there is no guarantee that the two-week enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila will be enough to control the spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant.

Nograles said that the duration of the ECQ will still depend on the number of COVID-19 cases and the progress of the ongoing vaccination drive.

“We also don’t know how long this ECQ will last. Right now, it’s just two weeks so far,” Nograles said in an interview on ABS-CBN.

“I-momonitor natin yung numbers, i-momonitor natin yung vaccination rollout, we’ll take it one day at a time but also be mindful about August 20,” he added. (TDT)