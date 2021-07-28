Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Trillanes on Robredo talks with Ping-Sotto: I hope it’s not true

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes expresses his dismay over the talks that happened between Vice President Leni Robredo and the confirmed tandem of Senator Ping Lacson and Senate President Tito Sotto.

In a tweet, Trillanes reminded Robredo and the Liberal Party that Sotto was the one who pushed for the imprisonment of detained Senator Leila De Lima.

“VP Leni, I hope this is not true. Pero kung totoo ito, pasensya na po pero the Magdalo Group would not join you and LP kung mag give way kayo para kay Sen. Lacson. May I remind you also na si Sen. Lacson ay isa sa nagtulak sa unjust imprisonment of your partymate, Sen. De lima,” he said.

RELATED STORY: Trillanes says Robredo is the best candidate for the opposition in 2022

Lacson earlier said that he and Sotto met with Robredo and other members of the Liberal Party last week.

He says he has no authority to disclose what they discussed in that meeting.

The Liberal Party earlier said it’s reaching out to Lacson for a possible alliance.

Robredo spokesperson Atty. Barry Gutierrez confirmed the meeting and said that Robredo was working “to forge the broadest possible unity among groups and individuals seeking change in 2022. (TDT)

