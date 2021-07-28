Hidilyn Diaz to get PhP5 million, lifetime free fuel from Phoenix Petroleum 

Phoenix Petroleum has vowed to give the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic gold medalist, Hidilyn Diaz, PhP5 million in cash and a lifetime of free fuel in recognition of her historic achievement.

Led by the Philippine tycoon Dennis Uy, Phoenix Petroleum, through its Siklab Atleta Pilipinas Sports Foundation Inc, will reward the athlete in celebration of her victory at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Uy said that it was their foundation’s mission to rally the private sector to help athletes in getting Olympic gold.

He wished Hidilyn the best and vowed to support Filipino athletes to enable them to win more gold medals in the future.

Siklab Atleta executive director and Phoenix Petroleum spokesperson Raymond Zorilla, in a separate message, said that the foundation will give the Olympic gold medalist PhP5 million incentive and free fuel for life.

Atleta was launched on March 3, 2018, to support athletes who win in the Olympic sporting event.

