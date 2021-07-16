Abu Dhabi offers free parking, zero toll charges during Eid Al Adha holidays

Abu Dhabi has announced free public parking and zero toll gate charges during the Eid Al Adha holidays.

However, multi-story car parks will continue to charge motorists during this period.

All surface parking areas managed under the Mawaqif system and parking spaces in Mussafah industrial area (M18) would be free for public from July 19 to July 24, according to the emirate’s Integrated Transport Centre.

Motorists can travel free through the Darb toll gates on bridges across the capital, during the four-day holiday, while public bus services will run according to Friday and holiday timetables, the officials said, while urging the public to check the ITC website for timings of buses and ferry services.

Meanwhile, public and private sector workers can look forward to long holiday break during Eid Al Adha, with the holidays beginning Monday to Thursday and the two-day weekend following it.

July 14 had witnessed Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority also confirming public parking spaces being free during this holiday.