Latest News

Abu Dhabi offers free parking, zero toll charges during Eid Al Adha holidays

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi has announced free public parking and zero toll gate charges during the Eid Al Adha holidays.

However, multi-story car parks will continue to charge motorists during this period.

All surface parking areas managed under the Mawaqif system and parking spaces in Mussafah industrial area (M18) would be free for public from July 19 to July 24, according to the emirate’s Integrated Transport Centre.

Motorists can travel free through the Darb toll gates on bridges across the capital, during the four-day holiday, while public bus services will run according to Friday and holiday timetables, the officials said, while urging the public to check the ITC website for timings of buses and ferry services.

Meanwhile, public and private sector workers can look forward to long holiday break during Eid Al Adha, with the holidays beginning Monday to Thursday and the two-day weekend following it.

July 14 had witnessed Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority also confirming public parking spaces being free during this holiday.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Philippines confirms local transmission of Delta COVID-19 variant with 16 new cases 

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi reintroduces curfew timings from 12:00 mn to 5:00 am starting July 19

11 hours ago

Repatriated OFW from UAE pleads for shortened quarantine to visit daughter’s wake  

17 hours ago

Balik-Pinas sa wakas

20 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button