PH receives 250,800 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

PHOTO COURTESY OF PIA-NCR

THE Philippines has received an additional 250,800 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, July 15. 

Singapore Airlines flight SQ-910 carrying the 250,800 doses landed at the NAIA Terminal 3 this afternoon. 

According to the National Task Force against COVID-19, 194,400 doses would go to the government while 56,400 would go to private firms.

This is the second batch of Moderna vaccines that arrived in the country.

Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez previously said that the government procured some 20 million doses of Moderna vaccines. 

Moderna is using the MRNA technology that teaches the cells to make a protein that triggers an immune response to a person’s body.

It has a reported 94% efficacy rate. 

The Philippines has so far administered 14 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far. Around 4 million people are fully vaccinated against the virus. 

