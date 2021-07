Abu Dhabi reintroduces curfew timings from 12:00 mn to 5:00 am starting July 19

Movement in Abu Dhabi will be restricted once again as the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has relaunched its National Sterilisation Programme, from Monday, July 19.

The public will not be allowed to leave their homes from 12:00 mn to 5:00 am. No transportation services will be available while authorities conduct necessary sterilisation measures, as part of the capital’s efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Residents will only be allowed to go out if they need to get essential items such as medicine and/or food.

They will be required to get a movement permit at www.adpolice.gov.ae.

In addition, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved new entry requirements for Abu Dhabi from Monday 19 July, as part of proactive efforts to prevent Covid-19 variants and to ensure continuous testing.

The committee approved allowing entry to the emirate within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR test result and within 24 hours of receiving a negative DPI result.

Those entering via PCR must take a PCR test on day four of entry for those staying for four days or more, and an additional test on day eight for those staying eight days or more.

Those entering via DPI must take a PCR test on day three of entry for those staying 48 hours or more, and an additional PCR test on day seven for those staying seven days or more.

A DPI test cannot be used to enter Abu Dhabi consecutive times.

The procedures apply to all vaccinated and non-vaccinated citizens and residents.

Those failing to take the required tests are liable for fines.