UAE ranks among top 20 countries in education

His Excellency Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, stressed that four international organisations that specialise in monitoring global competitiveness have ranked the UAE among the top 20 countries in the field of education, according to recent international competitiveness reports, adding that this is a well deserved national achievement.

The efforts of the UAE’s leadership since the establishment of the country have focussed on creating a modern country based on a cultured and educated population and a competitive education system, whose outcomes are being enjoyed today, he said.

The UAE was ranked first globally in the rates of enrolment in primary education, literacy and number of international higher education students, as well as first place globally in the rate of completion of the primary stage, he further added, noting that the country’s education system has also attained several advanced positions in many other indicators.

4 مرجعيات دولية في رصد التنافسية الأممية، منحت الإمارات عضوية نادي ال 20 الكبار في قطاع التربية والتعليم.. إنجاز وطني مستحق نظير مأسسة قاعدة تعليمية راسخة وبرؤية مستقبلية للقيادة، أثمرت حصد الدولة لمؤشرات حيوية في استدامة التعليم.. تتوالى الإنجازات التربوية والمركز الأول هدفنا. pic.twitter.com/biThDYK1k0 — حسين الحمادي (@He_AlHammadi) July 11, 2021