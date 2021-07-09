Sara Duterte now ‘open’ to run for 2022 presidential race

DAVAO City Mayor Sara Duterte said she is now open to run in the 2022 presidential elections.

“Yes po,” Sara said when asked in a chance interview as regards her possible presidential bid next year.

Sara was in Cebu to meet with Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia. She said they did not discuss politics, but she would be back in Cebu for her regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago.

She also thanked Cebuanos who have put up “Run, Sara, Run” tarpaulins.

“Ang importante sa pagkakaron is mahibal an namo kung unsay ginahunahuna sa mga tawo ug unsay gusto sa mga tawo,” she told reporters.

[What is important now is that we know the sentiments of the people and what they really want.]

An official from Hugpong ng Pagbabago said that Sara may come up with her decision to run for President in October.

Hugpong ng Pagbabago’s (HNP) Secretary-General Anthony del Rosario talked about the timeline of Sara’s decision on Monday.

“She basically said, let’s see what happens in October. Having said that, I believe we will only know when the filing filing,” Del Rosario said.

The filing of candidacy for the 2022 polls starts in October.

“After the discussion, when she mentioned she will decide by October, the governors in HNP suggested to her to come up with a decision before the end of July, July 30. It’s a suggestion, not really a deadline,” he said.

“We want to give Mayor Sara all the time she needs to really discern whether or not she wants to run,” he added.

For now, anything is possible for the Davao Mayor including her possible vice presidential candidate.