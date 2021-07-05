Sara Duterte to decide on presidential bid in October- HNP official

An official from Hugpong ng Pagbabago said that Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte may come up with her decision in October whether to run or not for President.

Hugpong ng Pagbabago’s (HNP) Secretary-General Anthony del Rosario talked about the timeline of Sara’s decision on Monday.

“She basically said, let’s see what happens in October,” Del Rosario said.

The filing of candidacy for the 2022 polls starts in October.

“After the discussion, when she mentioned she will decide by October, the governors in HNP suggested to her to come up with a decision before the end of July, July 30. It’s a suggestion, not really a deadline,” he said.

“We want to give Mayor Sara all the time she needs to really discern whether or not she wants to run,” he added.

For now, anything is possible for the Davao Mayor including her possible vice presidential candidate.

“Anything really is possible at this point. In the next few months, you will probably hear other possible vice presidential candidates. I guess at this point, we’re really waiting to see as to what the decision is when it comes to the presidency before we move on to the vice-presidential candidate,” Del Rosario explained.