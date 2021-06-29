Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COA gives highest audit rating for Robredo’s office for third straight year

The office of Vice President Leni Robredo has received the highest audit rating from the Commission on Audit for the third straight year.

The Office of the Vice President on Tuesday said the state auditor gave the office an “unqualified opinion” in response to its 2020 financial report.

COA gives the rating if the government entity’s financial statements adhere to generally accepted accounting standards, and has fairly represented the agency’s financial statement.

In a statement, Robredo commended her staff for making it possible for the OVP to receive the highest audit rating three years in a row.

“Itinuturing rin natin itong bunga ng pagsisikap ng OVP na siguruhing tumutupad ito sa rules and regulations ng mga oversight agencies, at pati na rin sa internal controls upang matiyak ang wastong paggastos ng pera ng bayan,”Robredo said.

The vice president added that the OVP is open to the recommendations it has received from COA.

