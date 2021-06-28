UAE officials warn of Pfizer booster shot after Sinopharm vaccine

UAE authorities have warned about the health risk of taking an additional two doses Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, after receiving two Sinopharm jabs.

The warning came on the heels of the UAE’s crisis and disaster agency receiving reports of some residents trying to get two booster shots instead of one.

Individuals who have taken two doses of the Sinopharm vaccine are eligible for a third shot. However, authorities noted reports that some residents tried to get a fourth jab for travel purposes.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority warned that taking more than recommended vaccine doses contradicts doctors’ opinions and may expose residents to unwanted health complications. They reminded and urged the public to follow their doctor’s orders to ensure their health and safety.

Abu Dhabi authorities require a GP’s medical assessment before they administer a booster shot. In Dubai, people who visit vaccination sites are asked to state their vaccine status in full honesty.

Summer travelers planning to go to Europe will not be eligible to enter some EU countries if they had taken the Sinopharm vaccine, which has not been approved by the European Medicines Agency. In view of this situation, some travelers are seeking two Pfizer booster shots to secure the necessary vaccine card.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson of the UAE health sector, told local media that people needed to check their eligibility for vaccination — based on the medical evaluations set out at the vaccine centre.