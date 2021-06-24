Aquino family reveals cause of death of former president Noynoy

Former President Benigno Aquino III has died peacefully in his sleep, according to his sister Pinky Aquino Abellada.

Pinky read the Aquino family’s official statement on the passing of their brother at 6:30AM.

She said that the former president died from renal disease secondary to diabetes.

“When you serve with honesty and dignity…hindi ka matatakot magsabi ng totoo,” she said in a media briefing. “Sa lahat ng mga totoong kaibigan niya…salamat po.”

Pinky said that his brother has been in and out of the hospital in recent years.

The Aquino family thanked all those who supported their brother throughout his life.

They also thanked their constituents in Tarlac for believing in him. The family also thanked the over 14 million Filipino who voted for him in the 2010 polls.

“Mission accomplished Noy, be happy now with mom and dad. We love you and we are privileged and blessed enough to have you as our brother,” Pinky said.

Prior to his death, Noynoy was reportedly undergoing dialysis for at least five months. He was also suffering from diabetes and lung issues. He had also recently undergone a heart operation.

The former president, also known as PNoy, is the eldest child and only son of late senator Ninoy Aquino and late former president Corazon Aquino, who was elected after strongman Ferdinand Marcos was removed from dictatorship by the EDSA People Power Revolution.

The younger Aquino succeeded Gloria Macapagal Arroyo as president in 2010.

Tributes poured in from his peers after the news about his death was announced Thursday morning.

Senate President Sotto said: “No matter what political side you’re on, when a former president passes away, the country mourns. His death diminishes us all. Sincerest condolences from the Senate and my family to the family of President Benigno C. Aquino III.”

Sen. Imee Marcos said: “I will always treasure the memories of our long years together as freshmen legislators and members of a tiny opposition. For beyond politics and much public acrimony, I knew Noynoy as a kind and simple soul.”

Former senator Bam Aquino said: “Sa mga susunod na oras, maraming sasabihin tungkol sa kanya—iba totoo, iba hindi. Pero ito lang ang masasabi ko—lahat binigay niya para sa Pilipino. Wala siyang tinira.”

During PNoy’s presidency, the Philippines achieved a good investment grade rating as a result of strong business confidence in the country, owing to his administration’s fight against corruption.

It was also during his term when the country achieved its victory in the Hague international court over its territorial dispute with China on the West Philippine Sea issue.

He was also instrumental in saving Mary Jane Veloso, an overseas Filipino worker, from death row in Indonesia.