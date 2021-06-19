Expo 2020 likely to generate thousands of jobs, boost UAE economy

Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to generate thousands of jobs for the UAE market and also boost the pandemic-affected economy, even as the countdown begins three months away from the opening of the event.

The Expo 2020, — being held from October 1, 2021 to April 1 2022 – is being highlighted as the world’s biggest show and is looking at attracting millions of global visitors to the emirate of Dubai.

RELATED STORY: Philippine gov’t exerts all-out effort for ‘Bangkota’ pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai

The UAE’s local HR consultancy firms and industry anticipate that visitors coming to Dubai means employment for residents especially service industries.

They further said that the Expo is expected to have a positive impact in Dubai’s economy through a huge influx of jobs including travel tourism, real estate, retail, events and exhibition, technology and software consultancy, marketing and media, engineering, security, logistics, health and safety, procurement and finance and most importantly hospitality.

READ ON: COVID-19 restrictions likely to end before Expo 2020 Dubai

Mayank Patel, Country Head Middle East, Adecco said that Dubai is an established business hub for leading industries especially real estate, hospitality, and technology and that Expo 2020 will provide a fillip to the emirate’s activities. (AW)