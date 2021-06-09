7 year-old daughter of OFW dies due to box jellyfish sting in CamSur

A seven-year-old girl has died after she was stung by a box jellyfish in Camarines Sur resort.

In a report on Bicol PH, the girl came in contact with a box jellyfish at a beach resort in Del Gallego, Camarines Sur on June 6.

Two others were reportedly injured.

The victims were swimming at the Munting Buhangin Beach Resort with their relatives when the girl began to scream after the jellyfish latched onto her leg and foot.

The girl was identified as Rhian Lhey Benvinoto. She was a daughter of an overseas Filipino worker in Hong Kong.

“Mahal na mahal kita, hindi ko talaga matanggap, sana may himala, sana gumising po,” Lhea Benvinoto, the mother of the victim, said.

“Yung pagpunta po niyang yun ng dagat, kaya po siya pumunta kasi nga malakas ang signal dun, ano po kakausapin niya sana ako, ang dali po nung pangyayari, hindi na po sila nakatawag,” she added.

Authorities said that they could no longer revive the girl following the incident. The owner of the resort has apologized to the family.

The family however is planning to mull charges against the resort following the police’s investigation on the case.

“May kapabayaan po talagang nangyari, pumunta kasi kami doon sa lugar ang naabutan talaga naming yun net nila ay may ano sira pa kasi nasira noong nakaraang bagyo,” Police Corporal Romeo de la Vega said in the same report.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Bicol said that jellyfish occurrences usually happen during August and September.

Authorities remind resort owners to make sure their safety nets against jellyfish are secured and first aid kits are immediately ready.

10 cases of jellyfish incidents have been recorded so far in the Camarines Sur. (TDT)