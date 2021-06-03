Fortune smiles on Filipino delivery rider as he wins AED1 million in Dubai raffle

Delivery rider Roland Baltazar, a Filipino resident in Abu Dhabi, has finally turned lucky last week as he became an instant millionaire after winning a raffle in Dubai.

The 38-year-old Filipino was one of the two lucky winners of AED1,000,000 each in the 27th weekly live Mahzooz draw.

It was a dream comes true for Roland, who had been trying his luck at various draws since he landed in Dubai 10 years ago.

“I’ve been participating in the draw from day one and I never lost hope,” Roland, who works as a delivery rider at a cake shop, said.

“I never thought that I’d become a millionaire but now I know for sure that everything in life is possible,” he added.

Roland, who had been working very hard to financially support his family in the Philippines all this while, will now use the prize money to build a house for his family.

“I can finally buy land for my mother so she can build her dream home,” he said.

The other winner of the 27th weekly Mahzooz draw was an Emirati national. He also matched five out of six numbers and claimed AED1 million.