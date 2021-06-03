FeatureLatest News

Fortune smiles on Filipino delivery rider as he wins AED1 million in Dubai raffle

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report55 seconds ago

Mahzooz

Delivery rider Roland Baltazar, a Filipino resident in Abu Dhabi, has finally turned lucky last week as he became an instant millionaire after winning a raffle in Dubai.

The 38-year-old Filipino was one of the two lucky winners of AED1,000,000 each in the 27th weekly live Mahzooz draw.

It was a dream comes true for Roland, who had been trying his luck at various draws since he landed in Dubai 10 years ago.

“I’ve been participating in the draw from day one and I never lost hope,” Roland, who works as a delivery rider at a cake shop, said.

“I never thought that I’d become a millionaire but now I know for sure that everything in life is possible,” he added.

Roland, who had been working very hard to financially support his family in the Philippines all this while, will now use the prize money to build a house for his family.

“I can finally buy land for my mother so she can build her dream home,” he said.

The other winner of the 27th weekly Mahzooz draw was an Emirati national. He also matched five out of six numbers and claimed AED1 million.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report55 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Foreigners can now fully own commercial, industrial firms in Sharjah

31 mins ago

56 people acquire COVID-19 from community pantry in Quezon City

33 mins ago

PH immigration backs ‘green lane’ for fully vaccinated passengers

43 mins ago

UAE to announce best, worst gov’t agencies dealing in smart services

48 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button