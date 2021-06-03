Latest News

56 people acquire COVID-19 from community pantry in Quezon City

At least 56 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 after they attended a superspreader community pantry in Quezon City.

The pantry was organized by Quezon City councilor Franz Pumaren in Matandang Balara, QC.

Residents of the barangay were subjected to swab testing for COVID-19.

At least 50 people tested positive for the virus in the RT-PCR test while six people were positive in the antigen test.

Meanwhile, authorities have filed a case against a newlywed couple who organized mass gathering events on their wedding day in the same barangay. Around 54 of the attendees tested positive for the virus.

The couple now faces violation of health protocols charges.

“We need to impose stricter measures to ensure that there won’t be a repeat of such incidents. Nasasayang lang ang ating mga pinaghirapan kung may mangyayaring mga pagtitipon na mauuwi sa pagtaas ng impeksiyon,” said Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

