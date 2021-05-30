Abu Dhabi Police advise parents not to leave their children unattended while swimming

Children should not be left unattended while swimming, the Abu Dhabi Police have advised on Sunday.

The advisory came after drowning incidents reported in the Ras Al Khaimah and Umm al Quwain.

The authority urged families to swim in locations near rescue platforms and follow the instruction signs installed on the beach. Parents also advised to stay near the beach and avoid swimming in deep waters to avoid drowning.

Furthermore, the force stressed parents need to ensure that children are wearing life jackets while swimming and to give special attention to those suffering from a nervous disorder.

The police added that parents must refrain from using phones while on the beach as distractions by mobile phone calls or social media chats as a drowning incident may occur within a few minutes of inattentiveness to their kids.

Negligence was one the major cause of drowning of children at swimming pools and on beaches, according to the Abu Dhabi Police. (RA)