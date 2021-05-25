Latest News

Agree or not? DOT wants to lower quarantine period for fully-vaccinated returning Filipinos

The Department of Tourism (DOT) pushes to shorten the mandatory quarantine for returning Filipinos who are already fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Puyat said in an interview on CNN Philippines that they want to lower the current 10 days quarantine down to seven days.

The DOT official said that the proposal was made to encourage returning Filipinos to travel to the Philippines, noting that the long 10-day quarantine at hotels discourages them to come home.

“Of course the goal is as more and more Filipinos are vaccinated, then maybe we can take a look at lessening the quarantine days but as of now we just want from 10 to seven days at least,” she said.

The tourism chief said that under current health protocols, fully vaccinated individuals are still required to undergo the mandatory 10-day quarantine.

She said that they are looking at the Thailand and Hong Kong model in allowing fully vaccinated individuals.

“For example, for balikbayans, our third largest market, it could be like a test, like if the DOH, the other agencies allow it to be reduced to seven days, at least it’s not 10 days, we can encourage more people to come, to test at least,” she said.

