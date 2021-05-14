Latest News

DOH cites improving COVID-19 vaccine confidence among Filipinos

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report35 seconds ago

The Department of Heath (DOH) said that the vaccine confidence among Filipinos increased to about 75% after the government rolled out its national vaccination program.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said this is based on a survey on Filipinos’ willingness to get vaccinated, conducted from March 19 to March 30.

The number of respondents was undisclosed.

“Mataas na ‘yung kumpiyansa ng mga kababayan natin sa pagbabakuna compared to the initial which was just at 65 percent,” Vergeire said.

The official added that nearly 86 percent of respondents said they believe that COVID-19 jabs are “safe and efficacious”.

“Nakita natin ‘yung pagtaas ng kumpiyansa ng ating mga kababayan noong nakita nilang marami na pong nababakunahan lalong lalo na po na nakita nila na maayos naman ang proseso ng gobyerno,” she said.

The Philippines hopes to vaccinate 70 million Filipinos by the end of this year. So far the nationwide average is 60-70,000 vaccinations daily.

