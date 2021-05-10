Latest NewsNewsTFT News

IATF still discussing means to bring home Filipinos from India

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

Inter-Agency Task Force against COVID-19 Co-chairperson Karlo Nograles said that the IATF is still studying means to bring home stranded Filipinos in India as the South Asian country continues to battle the horrific COVID-19 surge.

Senator Imee Marcos said in a senate hearing cited Ambassador Ramon Bagatsing Jr., saying that Filipinos in India are required to secure clearance for them to be able to return home.

RELATED STORY: Two COVID-19 Filipino patients from India now in stable condition

Marcos then asked what are the options for Filipinos who want to come home.

“This is an ongoing discussion pa po sa IATF because as a first response, or sort of like a first defense against the Indian variant, the IATF has temporarily put on hold and imposed a travel ban from India, and all the neighboring countries in that subcontinent,” Nograles said.

“So that’s the latest. But again, as I said, we are currently studying the situation and we’ll take it on meeting to meeting basis muna,” he added.

READ ON: New COVID-19 variant accelerating India’s second wave of infections – WHO chief scientist

Nograles added that DFA Secretary Teddyboy Locsin Jr. is coordinating with Filipinos in India.

A travel ban has been imposed for all incoming passengers from India until May 14. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai bans Eid gatherings of more than 5 individuals; AED 50,000 fine for organizers, AED 15,000 for guests

6 hours ago

COVID-19: UAE reports 1,507 new cases, total now at 537,524

7 hours ago

Extended voting period for 2022 elections almost sure – Comelec official

7 hours ago

CA rules in favor of 5 illegally dismissed OFWs, orders payment for their monetary claims

8 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button