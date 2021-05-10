IATF still discussing means to bring home Filipinos from India

Inter-Agency Task Force against COVID-19 Co-chairperson Karlo Nograles said that the IATF is still studying means to bring home stranded Filipinos in India as the South Asian country continues to battle the horrific COVID-19 surge.

Senator Imee Marcos said in a senate hearing cited Ambassador Ramon Bagatsing Jr., saying that Filipinos in India are required to secure clearance for them to be able to return home.

Marcos then asked what are the options for Filipinos who want to come home.

“This is an ongoing discussion pa po sa IATF because as a first response, or sort of like a first defense against the Indian variant, the IATF has temporarily put on hold and imposed a travel ban from India, and all the neighboring countries in that subcontinent,” Nograles said.

“So that’s the latest. But again, as I said, we are currently studying the situation and we’ll take it on meeting to meeting basis muna,” he added.

Nograles added that DFA Secretary Teddyboy Locsin Jr. is coordinating with Filipinos in India.

A travel ban has been imposed for all incoming passengers from India until May 14. (TDT)