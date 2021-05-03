Latest News

BREAKING: Duterte receives Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine shot

Staff Report

President Rodrigo Duterte has been inoculated by Chinese-made vaccine Sinopharm last May 3, the Palace confirmed Monday.

Despite pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the President received the anti-COVID-19 jab which was administered by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

According to a statement from Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque: “This confirms that PRRD received his first dose tonight of the Sinopharm anti- COVID-19 vaccine. His first dose was covered by the Compassionate Use Permit issued to the PSG hospital by the FDA.”

Also present in the vaccination of the President was senator and former aide Bong Go.

“Nitong Lunes, Mayo 3, binakunahan si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte kontra COVID-19. Si DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III mismo ang nag-administer ng bakuna sa Pangulo sa Malacañang Palace. Sinopharm ang ginamit sa kanya ayon sa desisyon rin ng kanyang mga doktor,” Go said in a statement.

The senator said that Duterte was vaccinated not only to protect him from the virus but also to encourage the public to get vaccinated

“Bilang isang senior citizen, kasama siya sa prayoridad na dapat mabakunahan,” he said.

The senator also urged the public to support the national vaccination program.

The FDA has yet to approve the emergency use approval application of Sinopharm.

