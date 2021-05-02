Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Thousands attend Wuhan Music Festival in China

Staff Report

Fans attend a performance of a rock band at the Strawberry Music Festival during Labour Day holiday in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Thousands of people attended the Wuhan Music Festival on Saturday more than a year since the city became the ground zero of the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first five days of May, revelers in the central Chinese city danced, bounced, and screamed with delight as some of their favorite acts took the stage.

The festival was done online last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Pool party in Wuhan—COVID-19’s ground zero—packed with swimmers

In a report on Reuters, some 11,000 people attended the event. Barriers were set up in front of each stage and security personnel restricted numbers in those areas. Some spectators wore masks, but many did not.

Fans attend a performance of a rock band at the Strawberry Music Festival during Labour Day holiday in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Fans attend a performance of a rock band at the Strawberry Music Festival during Labour Day holiday in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

The city eased restrictions after reporting almost zero COVID-19 cases.

“Last year we suffered from the coronavirus. It has not been easy to get to where we are today. People here have put in huge efforts and paid a big price,” one of the attendees said.

READ ON: WHO bares details of investigation on COVID-19 origin in Wuhan

Attendees came to Wuhan from all over the country, like 29-year-old Zhang Hongkai, from Shijiazhuang in Hebei province.

China has reported 12 new infections mostly imported cases. (TDT)

