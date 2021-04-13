Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, residents, acknowledges frontline heroes on Ramadan 2021

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members, Rulers of the Emirates, and Crown Princes, on the advent of Ramadan, wishing them all continued good health, wellbeing and happiness.

RELATED STORY: UAE protocols for Ramadan 2021

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also extended warm greetings to the UAE citizens and residents, expressing best wishes to the frontline heroes, including medical cadres, security men, emergency teams, volunteers and other field workers.

He also congratulated the presidents and kings of Arab and Islamic nations on the religious occasion, wishing them good health and happiness, praying to Allah Almighty that security, peace, stability and prosperity prevail in their countries.

READ ON: Abu Dhabi advises COVID-19 patients to consult with doctor before fasting this Ramadan 2021

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Roque might have used hospital room reserved for President Duterte – ex DOH chief

2 mins ago

PH negotiating to acquire 20-40 million vaccines from Pfizer – Galvez

9 mins ago

African gang jailed, fined Dh4 million for robbery

23 mins ago

New York to give retrenched undocumented migrants up to $15,000 (PHP729,000)

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button