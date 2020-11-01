Wife commits suicide after husband succumbs to COVID-19

A woman in the UK took her own life a day after her husband died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Daily Mirror reported.

Susan Bamfield, 71, left a suicide note addressed to his children, seeking forgiveness and expressing being heartbroken and “unable to live without your father.” Police then found anti-depressant medication at the house, which was the one traced on her body as the cause of death.

“Susan Bamfield was profoundly distressed when her husband Robin became seriously ill. When Robin died on May 1, Susan consumed an overdose of anti-depressant medication that she had been prescribed,” authorities said.

Robin Bamfield, 76, had a sepsis infection in 2016, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the onset of the pandemic. He died on May 1.

Susan then went home and was found unresponsive the next day by her son, with the suicide note beside the bed.

In a family statement submitted to the hearing, he said: “Susan, mum, was a loving wife, loving mother-of-two and extremely loving and proud grandmother-of-two. Mum was an emotional lady, often having to resort to anti-depressants to cope. With the loss of her dear husband, she just could not carry on. It is with great sadness that mum decided to take her life and join my father on his journey to the afterlife.”