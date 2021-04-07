Abu Dhabi tops ranking among 25 cities on COVID-19 response

London-based analytics consortium Deep Knowledge Group (DKG) has ranked Abu Dhabi on top of its list of 25 leading cities when it comes to the COVID-19 response.

The ranking was based on 50 parameters and included five categories including health care and economy.

Abu Dhabi led the list over its proactive and strict precautionary measures against the coronavirus while supporting the economy with a stimulus package to provide assistance to all sectors.

RELATED STORY: UAE ranks first in Arab region, 17th worldwide in Global Soft Power Index 2021

The Top 5 cities in the DKG report were the following:

1. Abu Dhabi

2. Seoul

3. Sydney

4. Singapore

5. Ottawa

6. Berlin.

The city has been able to maintain low positivity rates and scaled up its healthcare system. Abu Dhabi was able to establish field hospitals, mass testing centres and screening facilities, including drive-through facilities.

Abu Dhabi is also leading research on developing COVID-19 vaccines.

READ ON: UAE ranks first in innovation across Arab region in Global Innovation Index 2020

The capital also played a key role in UAE’s vaccination program. The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) revealed that more than half of UAE’s eligible population have been vaccinated against the virus.

Abu Dhabi also spearheaded the Hope Consortium. The initiative aims to coordinate the delivery of billions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine around the world.

Some of the factors and criteria used in judging the cities include the following:

• Health-care management

• Efficient health quarantine systems

• Vaccination rates

• Government efficiency

• Resilience of the economy

(TDT)