BREAKING: PH hits another record high with 10,016 new COVID-19 cases

The Department of Health has recorded 10,016 new coronavirus cases bringing the total to 731,894. This is the highest number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases is at 115,495, also another record high.

16 new deaths were recorded increasing the death toll to now 13,186.

RELATED STORY: Lorenzana says gov’t open to extending ECQ

The government also recorded 78 new recoveries bringing the total to 603,213.

National Task Force Against COVID-19 and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana say that the government is not discounting the possibility of extending the Enhanced Community Quarantine or ECQ in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

In an interview on CNN Philippines, Lorenzana explained that the week-long ECQ is an observation period on how the trend will go.

READ ON: Malls adjust operating hours during ECQ implementation in NCR Plus

“One week, for me, is an observation period. Ano ba ang trend nitong virus,” Lorenzana said.

When asked if the government may consider extending ECQ if the numbers will not change, he said that it is also an option.

“All options are open naman in the IATF,” he added. ECQ.

President Rodrigo Duterte is also expected to meet his cabinet officials to discuss the possibility of extending the implementation of the ECQ. (TDT)