PH approves daily church gathering at 10 percent capacity from April 1-4

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has allowed a once a day religious gatherings at churches during the celebration of Holy Week from April 1 to April 4.

Churches, however, can only accommodate 10 percent of its venue capacity.

“Pinayagan po ng inyong IATF ang once a day religious gatherings mula a uno hanggang a kwatro ng Abril…Kinakailangan sundin ang maximum indoor capacity na 10 porsyento sa lahat ng oras,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced.

Entry to churches and venues of worship activities “via reservation” is encouraged to ensure compliance to the 10 percent capacity limitation.

“Bawal ang pagtitipon tipon o pagsasagawa ng religious activities sa labas ng simbahan o venue,” the Palace official added.

Audio visual videos outside the church are also not allowed to prevent churchgoers from gathering.

“Hindi lang po ito para sa Simbahang Katoliko, lahat po ng pananampalataya kasama na rin po ang ating kapatid na Muslim, mga Shinto, pupuwede pong once a day, 10 percent capacity, April 1 to April 4,” Roque said.

The Department of Health on Thursday has recorded 8,773 new coronavirus cases bringing the total to 693,048. This is the highest number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases is at 99,891, also another record high.

There were 57 new deaths recorded increasing the death toll to now 13,095.

The government also recorded 574 new recoveries bringing the total to 580,062