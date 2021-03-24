UAE leaders mourn death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum

The rulers across the UAE’s emirates expressed their condolences on the death of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE’s Minister of Finance and Industry.

Abu Dhabi

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has expressed its condolences on the death of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, who passed away on Wednesday.

In a statement today, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his sincere condolences and sympathies to Al Maktoum family, asking Allah Almighty to grant them patience and solace to bear their loss.

The UAE President has announced a three-day mourning period and ordered that the UAE national flag be flown at half-mast starting today (Wednesday) and be raised next Saturday, 27th March.

Ajman

The Court of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, mourned the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away this morning.

Official mourning was also announced, and the UAE flag will be flown half-mast in the Emirate of Ajman for three days.

The Ajman Ruler expressed heartfelt condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and to Al Maktoum’s family, on the death of Sheikh Hamdan, praying to Allah, the Almighty, to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

Sharjah

The Court of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, mourned the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away Wednesday morning.

The Sharjah Ruler expressed heartfelt condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and to Al Maktoum’s family, on the death of Sheikh Hamdan, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

Official mourning was also announced, and the UAE flag will be flown half-mast in the Emirate of Sharjah for three days starting Wednesday.

Ras Al Khaimah

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has expressed his great sorrow on the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the brother of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who passed away Wednesday morning.

In a statement, the Ras Al Khaimah Ruler asked Allah Almighty to rest the deceased in peace and grant the Al Maktoum family patience and solace.

His Highness also paid tribute to the late Sheikh Hamdan’s accomplishments, saying he dedicated his life to serving his country, leaving behind a legacy full of patriotic and humanitarian achievements.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah also extended his sincere condolences to the people of the UAE on their loss.

Official mourning has been declared, and the UAE flag will be flown half-mast in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah for three days, starting Wednesday.

Fujairah

The Court of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, mourned the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away Wednesday morning.

The Fujairah Ruler expressed heartfelt condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and to Al Maktoum’s family, on the death of Sheikh Hamdan, praying to Allah, the Almighty, to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

Official mourning has also been announced, and the UAE flag will be flown half-mast in the Emirate of Fujairah for three days.

Umm Al Quwain

The Court of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, mourned the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away Wednesday morning.

Sheikh Saud expressed heartfelt condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and to Al Maktoum’s family, on the death of Sheikh Hamdan, praying to Allah, the Almighty, to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

A ten-day mourning has been declared in the emirate and flags will be flown at half-mast during this period. Work will be suspended in the local departments in the emirate for three days, starting from tomorrow, Thursday.

Dubai

The Dubai Ruler’s Court has mourned the death of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away this morning.

The Court, in a statement, said that in view of the current exceptional circumstances and due to the precautionary measures in place, funeral prayer for the deceased will be limited to family members only. It added that absentee funeral prayers will be held today after the Maghrib prayer in mosques across the country.

A ten-day mourning has been declared in Dubai and flags will be flown at half-mast during this period. Work will be suspended in government departments and institutions in the emirate for three days, starting from tomorrow, Thursday.